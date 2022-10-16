Which game will Jim Nantz, Tony Romo call in Week 6

The NFL’s Sunday schedule in Week 6 features five games between teams with a better than .500 record. You could make arguments about several being the best on the slate, but the most fun one might end up being the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

CBS will broadcast the game in the 4:25 p.m. slot, and it’s going to get some serious national coverage. It’s the only CBS game in the late afternoon slot, and the two FOX games in the late slot are at 4:05 p.m. Bills-Chiefs will get national game of the week coverage, which means it gets the top CBS crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, and Tracy Wolfson on the sideline. Gene Steratore will be the rules analyst.

It’s only fair they get this game as it is a potential AFC playoff preview. These are the top two teams in the AFC with both sitting at 4-1. The Ravens, Chargers, Jets, and Dolphins are all 3-2, but even Baltimore seems to be a clear step back of Buffalo and Kansas City in the playoff race.

The Bills are a 2.5-point favorite to win this game at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 54. The Chiefs opened as a one-point favorite. The Bills are -140 on the moneyline and the Chiefs are +120.