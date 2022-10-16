Who is announcing the Ravens-Giants game in Week 6?

The New York Giants host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in one of the more intriguing games of Week 6. The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. ET and feature the team of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis in the broadcast booth, with Evan Washburn serving as the field reporter.

Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football might be the most important game this weekend, but this one is pretty big for one team’s perception purposes. The Giants are 4-1 and tied for second place in the NFC East. They’ve beaten the Titans, Panthers, Bears, and Packers, with their lone loss coming to the Cowboys.

The Giants are clearly not a bad football team, but are they actually a good football team? The wins over Tennessee and Green Bay are not nothing, but they’re not quite as impressive as they might have been in recent years. This game against Baltimore gives them a chance to get a “quality win”. While the NFL simplifies things and doesn’t deal with polls and that sort of nonsense, a quality win would improve the Giants’ perception as a potential playoff contender.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are looking like the clear favorite in the NFC North, with the Bengals and Browns a step back. With the Browns hosting the Patriots and the Bengals traveling to New Orleans, this is a big opportunity for Baltimore to build a two-game lead in the division.

The Ravens are a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 46. Baltimore is a -245 moneyline favorite while New York is a +205 underdog.