Who is announcing the Jets-Packers game in Week 6?

The NFL has a busy Week 6 slate with some key matchups. One of the early games is an intriguing inter-conference matchups that could offer some help developing our perception of both teams.

The Green Bay Packers host the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the game airing on CBS. FOX does’t get a doubleheader this week, but this one is getting as close to “game of the week” treatment as the single game slate can provide. The No. 1 FOX crew will get this game, which means we’ll have Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen in the broadcast booth with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi serving as field reporters.

Both teams are 3-2 and both teams still have some significant questions. The Packers are a game back of the first-place Vikings and coming off an ugly Week 5 loss to the Giants in London. The Packers were a division favorite and among the Super Bowl favorites ahead of the season, but they’ve looked lackluster outside of a couple of their wins.

The Jets are on the upswing after an impressive fourth quarter against the Dolphins in Week 5 that turned a close game into a 40-17 rout. Are the Jets legit? This is the kind of game with a struggling Packers squad where the Jets could make a statement with a win at Lambeau.

Green Bay is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 45.5. The Packers are -325 on the moneyline while the Jets are +270.