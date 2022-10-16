Who is announcing the 49ers-Falcons game in Week 6?

The San Francisco 49ers travel south to face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX with Noah Eagle and Mark Schlereth in the broadcast booth and Kristina Pink serving as the field reporter.

The 49ers come into the game with a 3-2 record and sitting in first place in the NFC West. They’re a game up on all three of the other teams, with wins over LA and Seattle in their early division play schedule. They head into Atlanta dealing with a host of injuries and most notably might be without edge rusher Nick Bosa for this game. They placed corerback Emmanuel Moseley and defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw on injured reserve, and defensive back Jimmie Ward is going to miss some time with a broken hand.

The Falcons are 2-3 and tied with the Saints, a game back of the Bucs. The Falcons don’t seem to be a good team, but they might be a good bad team. They’re in a rebuilding process that is slowed Matt Ryan’s $40.5 million in dead money and Julio Jones’ $15.5 million. They also traded Deion Jones and carry $11.3 million in dead money on his contract. They have a big opportunity in 2023 once they clear that $67 million.

San Francisco is a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 45.5. The 49ers are -210 favorites on the moneyline, while the Falcons are +180.