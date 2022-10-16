Who is announcing the Vikings-Dolphins game in Week 6?

The Miami Dolphins host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 with both teams firmly in the playoff mix midway through October. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The announcers include Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma in the booth and Shannon Spake serving as the field reporter.

The Vikings come into the game in first place in the NFC North, a game up on the Packers. Minnesota hasn’t overly impressed since their Week 1 thumping of Green Bay, but first place is first place. The Packers are not as good as we might have thought and the Vikings are doing just enough to get their wins.

The Dolphins are in a weird spot. They’re 3-2 and in second in the AFC East, but they’ve lost two straight and are trying to figure out the quarterback position until Tua Tagovailoa is able to return to action. He’s expected back in Week 7, but this week they’re starting Skylar Thompson with Teddy Bridgewater serving as his backup.

The Vikings are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 45.5. The Vikings are -170 on the moneyline while the Dolphins are +145.