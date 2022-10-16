Who is announcing the Bengals-Saints game in Week 6?

The New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, and it will feature QB Andy Dalton starting against his former team for the third time in his career. Jameis Winston is expected to be active, but back and ankle injuries will limit him to being the emergency quarterback this week.

The game is set to air on CBS with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta will call the game from the broadcast booth and AJ Ross will serve as the field reporter.

Both of these teams are all over the place right now. The Bengals appeared to be getting back on track when they won successive games over the Jets and Dolphins, but they lost a heart-breaker to the Ravens in the closing seconds of Week 5. The Saints edged out the Falcons in the season-opener before losing three straight to the Bucs, panthers, and Vikings. They won a shootout with the Seahawks last week, but we don’t really know what team to expect on a weekly basis.

The Bengals are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 42.5. The Bengals are -155 on the moneyline while the Saints are +135.