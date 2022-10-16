Who should trade for RB Cam Akers?

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was ruled out for the team’s Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers due to “personal reasons.” It has since been reported that the team feels like the young running back has played his last downs with the team, and they are looking to trade him. If they do broker a deal, it would have to be completed by November 1 at 4 p.m. ET, which is this year’s NFL trade deadline. Here are some teams that would be smart to give Los Angeles a call.

Why not make their backfield more confusing for the time being? It remains to be seen what the Rams expect in a trade package back, but the Patriots do make sense to be suitors. Starting running back Damien Harris is set to hit free agency after this year, and there has been a movement around the league not to pay running backs big in a second contract. Akers would be a cheap option to get them through the next two years, along with Rhamondre Stevenson, so they don't have to think about the position.

From one team that doesn’t really need a running back to another, enter the Ravens. Baltimore loves adding running backs to their backfield, and Akers would complement the team. He is used to playing as a backup and would be an upgrade over Gus Edwards. This move wouldn't be the most exciting, but it technically makes sense for both sides.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are rumored to be rebuilding their rebuild and are listening to offers for both RB Christian McCaffrey and WR DJ Moore. I don't know that a deal comes together that sees CMC head to LA for Akers, but I think if the Panthers do move on from McCaffrey, they should then turn around and hit up the Rams for Akers. His two-year contract is cheap and allows them to focus on bringing in their quarterback of the future rather than hunting for a new star running back.

I feel like we keep saying that the Buffalo Bills are a running back away from winning a Super Bowl. Cool, let’s give them one. Akers would enter a backfield where he would really only be competing with Devin Singletary for carries. The team drafted James Cook in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they seem content with forcing Singletary onto the field. If they pick up Akers and lean on him to be the starter, Singletary could be relegated to a pass-catching role that he has excelled in this season.

When a running back hits free agency, it seems like they either are heading to the Giants or the Miami Dolphins. Before Akers gets to the stage of release, the Giants could go ahead and scoop him up if the trade package makes sense. Saquon Barkley is obviously a great player but is due for a contract. He will likely want more money than he is worth, and it isn’t assured that he will be back in the white and blue. If they traded for Akers, that would give the team some leverage and a reliable option if Barkley does depart and a solid backup if he returns.