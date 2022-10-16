Which teams are interested in Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers are at a crossroads as a franchise. The team fired head coach Matt Rhule and now are reportedly considering dealing anything not nailed down in Charlotte. They’re claiming this is not meant to be a fire sale, per NFL Network, but if the right offers come along, they’ll do deals.

Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best asset on the roster, and is generating the most interest according to Jonathan Jones, Adam Schefter, and NFL Network. Jones is reporting the team has received interest from the Broncos, 49ers, Rams, and Bills. Schefter is reporting the team is listening, but won’t do a deal if the offer isn’t “significant.” Schefter reported the team has already rebuffed two teams.

A significant would seemingly require a first round pick, but running backs are tricky to value in trades. Teams have seemingly lowered the value on running backs, but we still see teams willing to invest a little higher. Breece Hall was the first back taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he didn’t go until the second round. However, the previous year saw two backs go in the first round when Najee Harris went No. 24 and Travis Etienne went No. 25.

If we look just at first round picks, notably only the Bills on the list above have a first round pick this year. The remaining three dealt away their first in previous trades for quarterbacks. That’s not to say they couldn’t get a deal done without a first round pick, but it handicaps them right out of the gate.

The Panthers have until November 1 to make any trades this year.