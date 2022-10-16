Giants beat Ravens in closing seconds, continue best start since 2009

The New York Giants continue their impressive start to the 2022 season. The team made a statement in Week 6 as they beat the first place Baltimore Ravens. The Giants trailed by ten in the back half of the fourth quarter but scored a touchdown with 6:01 left and then with 1:43 left to take the lead. They forced a Lamar Jackson fumble and finished the game to win 24-20.

In holding on for the win, the Giants have reached their best start to a season since they went 5-0 to open the 2009 season. That season did not turn out well for the Giants, as they lost four straight and eventually missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record. Their previous best start was a 5-1 mark in 2008. They finished that season 12-4 and with a first round bye, but lost in their first playoff game.

This would mark the 11th time the Giants have started a season 5-1 dating back to the launch of the organization. Dating back to 1930, the team has actually only won a playoff game in three of the ten seasons they started 5-1. They won the Super Bowl following the 1986 season with a 14-2 record and won the NFL Championship in 1956 with an 8-3-1 record.

When Week 6 comes to an end, the Giants will either be tied for first with the Eagles or they’ll be a game back of Philly and a game up on Dallas. We’ll ignore a potential tie for now.

The Giants travel to face the Jaguars in Week 7. New York opened as a three-point underdog on the lookahead line at DraftKings Sportsbook.