Sauce Gardner wears cheesehead off the field after Jets upset Packers

The New York Jets beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 and are off to their best start in seven years. They improved to 4-2 with the win, which marks their first such start since 2015.

The Jets are having a good time with the start, and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner showed it after the game. He was shown wearing a cheesehead and running toward the end zone seats. It looks like he pretended to start a Lambeau Leap and then went to go back to the locker room. A player that appeared to be Allen Lazard knocked the cheesehead off, but that didn’t deter Gardner. He grabbed it and came running back out to the field. It looks like he might have been headed to celebrate with some Jets fans at the end of the video.

Big win for the Baby Jets at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/YX1QXMbzKZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

The Packers have struggled to find consistency this season, but it doesn’t make the Jets upset any less impressive. Neither team could get going in the first half and we went into the third quarter with the game tied 3-3. However, the Jets finally figured things out and looked really impressive in the second half. They scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth.

The Packers looked like they might get back into it when Lazard caught an impressive touchdown with 2:35 left in the third quarter. However, they had only two possessions the rest of the game and managed a total of 46 yards.

And yes, Gardner made some big plays to contribute to the victory. He deflected two passes and had three tackles during the game.