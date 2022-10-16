Harrison Butker nails 62-yard field goal to tie Bills before half [video]

The Chiefs are happy to have their kicker back from his ankle injury, as Harrison Butker hit a 62-yard field goal as time ran out before halftime. The field goal came after the Bills made an improbable drive to take the lead just before.

The Chiefs had just 12 seconds on the clock after the Josh Allen hit Gabe Davis for a 34-yard touchdown pass, but Patrick Mahomes hit Jerick McKinnon and Travis Kelce to get Butker a chance from 62 yards out. Butker now has the longest field goal in his career and for the Chiefs franchise.

This game hasn’t been a high scoring affair at 10-10, but unlike other low scoring games, this is actually a good game with some great defensive play calling. The second half should be fun.