Eagles beat Cowboys, reach 6-0 start for first time since 2004

The Philadelphia Eagles had to deal with some fight in the second half, but they will come out of Week 6 with an undefeated record. The Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 thanks in large part to a strong defensive effort. Philly picked off Cooper Rush three times including a critical interception with 6:51 left in the fourth quarter. Jalen Hurts made some key plays, but the team did not lean on him as much as in recent weeks.

The win improves the Eagles to 6-0, which is the first time they’ve reached that mark since 2004. Philly started that season 7-0 and ended up playing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 39. The Eagles lost that game 24-21. The team also started the 1981 season with six straight wins and finished 10-6 before losing to the Giants in the Wild Card round.

Philadelphia came into the weekend with -10000 odds to make the playoffs, -300 odds to win the NFC East, and +650 odds to win the Super Bowl. They still can’t quite shake the New York Giants in the NFC East, but this win over the Cowboys gives them a big leg up.

The win also comes at a perfect time as Philadelphia heads into Week 7 with a bye on the schedule. Anything can happen in any given week, but their schedule coming out of the bye is very friendly. Startin in Week 8, they host the Steelers, travel to the Texans, host the Commanders, travel to the Colts, and host the Packers and Titans. That gets them into December and then the last chunk of their divisional schedule. They might not go 17-0, but Philadelphia could carry this zero into the holidays.