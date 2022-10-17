How to watch Broncos vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football via live stream

An AFC West battle will wrap up Week 6 of the NFL regular season as the Denver Broncos (2-3) pay a visit to the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) inside L.A.’s SoFi Stadium. Both teams need a win in order to keep up with the Chiefs in the division. Here is what you need to know about this game, including its start time and how you can watch it.

Things can’t possibly get any worse for the Broncos’ offense ... right? They have scored 16 or fewer points in four of their five games and are coming off of an ugly 12-9 overtime defeat at the hands of the Colts. The Broncos went 2-for-15 on third down in that loss. Quarterback Russell Wilson threw two interceptions deep in opponent territory and made a bunch of bad reads. The offense’s problems are putting a lot of stress on the Broncos’ defense, but that group has held pretty strong so far this season, ranking inside the top five in points and yards allowed.

After an embarrassing 38-10 loss at home to Jacksonville in Week 3, the Chargers have responded with back-to-back wins, scoring at least 30 points in each. Running back Austin Ekeler did a lot of the heavy lifting in last week’s win at Cleveland, piling up 199 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Ekeler’s statistical slump to start the year is gone now as he has scored five TDs over his past two games.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: TV Info

Game date: Monday, Oct. 17

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

The Chargers are 4.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is listed at 45.5 while the Chargers’ moneyline is set at -230. The underdog Broncos are listed at +195.