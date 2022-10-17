How to watch Broncos vs. Chargers Monday Night Football in Week 6 via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The Broncos (2-3) are in desperate need of a win after dropping its last two games. Even more, Denver needs its offense to look functional for 60 minutes. It was anything but in Week 5’s 12-9 overtime loss/field goal fest against the Colts. After a good effort in Week 4, Russell Wilson regressed against Indianapolis, throwing a couple of bonehead interceptions and either missing or simply not seeing open receivers. And in their first full game without RB Javonte Williams, the Broncos’ ground game — led by Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone — gained 92 yards on 22 carries. Each man caught three passes and had at least 40 receiving yards.

The Chargers (3-2) tallied at least 30 points in Weeks 4 and 5, resulting in victories. Those efforts pushed Los Angeles’ offense into the league’s top 10 in points and yards. The defense, however, needs some work as it currently ranks 30th in scoring. Quarterback Justin Herbert produced multiple passing scores or 300 yards in each of the team’s first four games, but he took a little bit of a backseat to RB Austin Ekeler in Week 5. Ekeler rushed for 173 yards on just 16 carries versus the Browns and scored twice. Ekeler also had two touchdowns when these AFC West rivals last met in Week 18 of the 2021 season.

The Chargers are clear favorites in this one as they are listed at -230 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game has a 4.5-point spread in Los Angeles’ favor, and the total is set at 45.5.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Chargers -240, Broncos +200

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable log-in with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.