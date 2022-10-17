NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 7

It was a strong Sunday for the AFC East in Week 6. The division didn’t go undefeated, but it got some big wins and could find all four of its teams firmly in the playoff race as we move further through the fall.

The Bills got the biggest win of the week, going into Kansas City and beating the Chiefs 24-20. It foreshadows a heck of a potential playoff rematch, but for now, Buffalo gets a critical head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Jets are now the lone second place squad in the division. They went into Lambeau Field and impressed with a 27-10 win over the Packers. The game was tied at 3 after the first half, and then New York turned up the pressure. They scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, and then added ten more points to hold off a Green Bay comeback.

The Dolphins and Patriots are now tied a game back of New York. Miami lost 24-16 at home to the Vikings, marking the first Minnesota win in Miami since 1976. The Patriots went into Cleveland thumped the Browns 38-15.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.