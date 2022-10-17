NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 7

The NFL is filled with teams at or around .500, and the AFC North is looking like a perfect encapsulation of 2022 NFL football. There’s a lot of mediocre football being played and nobody is able to put together consistently solid work.

The Ravens came into the week with a 3-2 record and sitting in first place. They traveled to face a 4-1 Giants squad that had a perception problem. Coming out of Week 6, that might be changing. The Giants came back and scored just after the two-minute warning to get the 24-20 win.

Down in the Big Easy, the Bengals dealt with a Saints squad continuing its strong offensive play from a week ago. New Orleans jumped on top 17-3 and 23-14, but Cincinnati stormed back and won on a 60-yard touchdown catch by Ja’Marr Chase with 1:57 left. We’ve now got a tie atop the division.

Meanwhile, the bottom half of the division is bunching up as well thanks to some Week 6 craziness. The Steelers welcomed the Bucs to town and proceeded to control this game at their pace throughout, winning 20-18. On the other hand, the Browns welcomed the Patriots to town and were thumped in the second half.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.