 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 7

The AFC North completed its Week 6 schedule. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 7.

By David Fucillo
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) signals for a first down in the first quarter during an NFL Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL is filled with teams at or around .500, and the AFC North is looking like a perfect encapsulation of 2022 NFL football. There’s a lot of mediocre football being played and nobody is able to put together consistently solid work.

The Ravens came into the week with a 3-2 record and sitting in first place. They traveled to face a 4-1 Giants squad that had a perception problem. Coming out of Week 6, that might be changing. The Giants came back and scored just after the two-minute warning to get the 24-20 win.

Down in the Big Easy, the Bengals dealt with a Saints squad continuing its strong offensive play from a week ago. New Orleans jumped on top 17-3 and 23-14, but Cincinnati stormed back and won on a 60-yard touchdown catch by Ja’Marr Chase with 1:57 left. We’ve now got a tie atop the division.

Meanwhile, the bottom half of the division is bunching up as well thanks to some Week 6 craziness. The Steelers welcomed the Bucs to town and proceeded to control this game at their pace throughout, winning 20-18. On the other hand, the Browns welcomed the Patriots to town and were thumped in the second half.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.

2022 AFC North standings

AFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 6 Week 7
AFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 6 Week 7
Baltimore Ravens 3-3 vs. CLE +140 -225 -160
Cincinnati Bengals 3-3 vs. ATL +170 +425 +225
Cleveland Browns 2-4 @ BAL +380 +475 +750
Pittsburgh Steelers 2-4 @ MIA +1000 +4000 +1800

More From DraftKings Nation