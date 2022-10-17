NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 7

The AFC had a lighter schedule in Week 6 with two of the four teams on bye and the other two facing off against each other.

The Colts and Jaguars faced off in Indianapolis four weeks after Jacksonville shut out Indianapolis 24-0. This game was much more competitive. The Jaguars took the first lead and and was up 14-3 midway with 11:26 left in the second quarter. However, the Colts stormed back to cut the lead to 14-13 at halftime. Indy wouldn’t capture a lead until the fourth quarter, with Jelani Woods finding the end zone at the 12:47 mark to take a 26-21 lead. The Jaguars responded, but Matt Ryan found Alec Pierce with 17 seconds left to get the win.

The Titans and Texans both had a bye and Tennessee remains in first place coming out of the weekend. Houston is a win back of the Jaguars for the time-being.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.