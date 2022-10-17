 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 7

The AFC South played its Week 6 schedule on Sunday. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 7.

By David Fucillo
Alec Pierce #14 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The AFC had a lighter schedule in Week 6 with two of the four teams on bye and the other two facing off against each other.

The Colts and Jaguars faced off in Indianapolis four weeks after Jacksonville shut out Indianapolis 24-0. This game was much more competitive. The Jaguars took the first lead and and was up 14-3 midway with 11:26 left in the second quarter. However, the Colts stormed back to cut the lead to 14-13 at halftime. Indy wouldn’t capture a lead until the fourth quarter, with Jelani Woods finding the end zone at the 12:47 mark to take a 26-21 lead. The Jaguars responded, but Matt Ryan found Alec Pierce with 17 seconds left to get the win.

The Titans and Texans both had a bye and Tennessee remains in first place coming out of the weekend. Houston is a win back of the Jaguars for the time-being.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.

2022 AFC South standings

AFC South Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 6 Week 7
AFC South Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 6 Week 7
Tennessee Titans 3-2 vs. IND +175 +150 +135
Indianapolis Colts 3-2-1 @ TEN -130 +160 +140
Jacksonville Jaguars 2-5 vs. NYG +750 +250 +400
Houston Texans 1-3-1 @ LV +3000 +2800 +2500

