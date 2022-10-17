NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 7

The AFC West had a relatively light Sunday due to a Raiders bye and a big Monday game, but it was still a big Sunday for the division.

The Chiefs hosted the Bills in the national game of the week Sunday afternoon. It lived up to the hype as a back-and-forth affair between two teams that will likely last deep into the playoffs. There were six lead changes with only one lead of more than four points. Josh Allen found Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining for the go-ahead score and the Bills picked off Patrick Mahomes to close it out.

Kansas City now awaits Monday Night Football to see if they’ll be in sole possession of first place or tied with the Chargers. LA faces Denver and while the Chiefs currently hold the tiebreaker over LA, they’ll be looking for some breathing room.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.