NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 7

The Eagles remain the lone undefeated and the king of the NFC East. There’s a lot of football left to play, but Philadelphia got a huge home win in Week 6 over the Cowboys. The Cowboys defense allowed Dallas a puncher’s chance, but the Eagles defense in particular was just too much.

The Giants got a huge win of their own at home over the Ravens. New York entered the week 4-1 but it was still hard to assess just what kind of team they are headed into this game. They still face plenty of questions, but the win over Baltimore is arguably their best to date. The Packers win would have meant more if Green Bay wasn’t proving to be a bad football team. But now sitting at 5-1, this Giants squad has a great shot at a wild card berth.

Meanwhile, the Commanders managed a win, but they’re pretty awful.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.