NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 7

The NFC North is turning into the Vikings division as we move through the middle of October. Minnesota is the only team playing with any sort of consistency and it’s giving them a shot at their first division title since 2017.

The Vikings traveled to Miami and beat a banged-up Dolphins squad. Miami was starting third string quarterback Skylar Thompson, but eventually had to go back to backup Teddy Bridgewater after Thompson got hurt. Miami mounted a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but Dalvin Cook put the final nail in the coffin with a 53-yard touchdown run with 3:15 remaining. Although Miami is scuffling, this was still the Vikings first win in Miami since 1976.

Minnesota is benefiting from a Packers squad that is looking brutal. Green Bay has struggled most of the season, and Week 6 moved them a little closer to rock bottom. The Jets came to town and after the teams combined for six points in the first half, New York ran away with this one in the second half, winning 27-10. It’s hard to see where the Packers get this thing on track.

The Packers are looking to be closer to the Bears and Lions than the Vikings in the division race. Chicago lost an ugly 12-7 Thursday Night Football game against Washington, while Detroit got to rest in a bye week.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.