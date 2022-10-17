NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 7

The NFC South is turning into a mess. The Bucs looked like the team that would run away in a division loaded with a mix of mediocre and just plain bad teams. Instead, it’s a mix of average, mediocre, and bad football most weeks.

The Bucs were 3-2 coming into the week and seemed ready to get an easy win in Pittsburgh to boost their standing. Instead, they stumbled all afternoon and were upset 20-18 by the Steelers. Tom Brady was visibly frustrated, but there are also questions of his focus after he traveled to Robert Kraft’s wedding and missed the team’s Saturday walkthrough.

The Falcons have climbed into a first place tie after upsetting the 49ers at home. Atlanta seems to fit the mold of the good bad team. They’ve got a ton of dead money on the books, but next year they’ll be in a position to take a step forward. That makes wins like this week against the 49ers so big for the growth of their young talent.

The Saints lost a wild one to the Bengals and the Panthers lost an ugly one to the Rams. New Orleans is stuck in a rut without a clear answer at quarterback. Injuries have crushed the roster and until they get healthy, they’ll be competitive but not good. Meanwhile, the Panthers could be moving into fire sale mode and it might start with Robbie Anderson after he was kicked off the field by interim head coach Steve Wilks.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.