Early look at the NFL’s Week 7 schedule

The NFL is wrapping up Week 6 with Broncos vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football, but it’s time to start taking a look ahead at the Week 7 schedule. The Bills, Rams, Vikings, and Eagles all have byes this coming weekend.
The loss of those squads removes three teams above .500 plus the 3-3 Rams. This results in a week of very few matchups of teams with winning records. The only matchup of teams with records over .500 is Colts vs. Titans, with first place in the AFC South on the line. The Titans won the first game between these two squads in Week 4, beating the Colts 24-17 in Indianapolis.
The big national game of the week on Sunday will feature the 3-3 49ers hosting the 4-2 Chiefs. The game features two potential Super Bowl contenders, but I would argue the Falcons-Bengals game earlier in the day is the more intriguing inter-conference matchup. Both teams are 3-3 with significantly different perceptions. The Bengals entered the season expected to compete for the AFC North crown, while the Falcons are dealing with a rebuilding process and hampered by a large amount of dead money. They’ve impressed thus far given expectations and this is a huge opportunity for them to make a statement.
Here is the complete schedule for this Week 7.
NFL schedule, Week 7
Saints vs. Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime Video
Falcons vs. Bengals, 1 p.m., FOX
Lions vs. Cowboys, 1 p.m., CBS
Colts vs. Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Packers vs. Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX
Bucs vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
Giants vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m., FOX
Browns vs. Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Jets vs. Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Texans vs. Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Seahawks vs. Chargers, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Chiefs vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Steelers vs. Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., Sunday Night Football, NBC
Bears vs. Patriots, 8:15 p.m. Monday Night Football, ESPN