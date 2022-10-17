Early look at the NFL’s Week 7 schedule

The NFL is wrapping up Week 6 with Broncos vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football, but it’s time to start taking a look ahead at the Week 7 schedule. The Bills, Rams, Vikings, and Eagles all have byes this coming weekend.

The loss of those squads removes three teams above .500 plus the 3-3 Rams. This results in a week of very few matchups of teams with winning records. The only matchup of teams with records over .500 is Colts vs. Titans, with first place in the AFC South on the line. The Titans won the first game between these two squads in Week 4, beating the Colts 24-17 in Indianapolis.

The big national game of the week on Sunday will feature the 3-3 49ers hosting the 4-2 Chiefs. The game features two potential Super Bowl contenders, but I would argue the Falcons-Bengals game earlier in the day is the more intriguing inter-conference matchup. Both teams are 3-3 with significantly different perceptions. The Bengals entered the season expected to compete for the AFC North crown, while the Falcons are dealing with a rebuilding process and hampered by a large amount of dead money. They’ve impressed thus far given expectations and this is a huge opportunity for them to make a statement.

Here is the complete schedule for this Week 7.

NFL schedule, Week 7

Saints vs. Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime Video

Falcons vs. Bengals, 1 p.m., FOX

Lions vs. Cowboys, 1 p.m., CBS

Colts vs. Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Packers vs. Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX

Bucs vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX

Giants vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m., FOX

Browns vs. Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Jets vs. Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Texans vs. Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Seahawks vs. Chargers, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Chiefs vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Steelers vs. Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., Sunday Night Football, NBC

Bears vs. Patriots, 8:15 p.m. Monday Night Football, ESPN