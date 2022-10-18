How a bettor turned $10 into $47,673.02 with an 8-leg parlay loaded with upsets at DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a big day on Sunday after picking winners on a Sunday afternoon slate loaded with upsets. The bettor turned a $10 bet on an eight-leg moneyline parlay into $47,673.02.

Here’s what was included in the wager:

Bengals ML

Steelers ML

Jets ML

Giants ML

Colts ML

Vikings ML

Patriots ML

Falcons ML

This parlay was loaded with underdogs. The Steelers, Jets, Giants, Patriots, and Falcons were all getting points this past weekend. The Vikings, Bengals, and Colts were all laying points, but Minnesota was the biggest favorite at a field goal.

In spite of all the underdogs, two of the biggest sweats on the day were the Bengals against the Saints and the Colts against the Jaguars. Both required a score in the final two minutes to get them overtime.

The Colts trailed the Jaguars for much of the game on Sunday. Jacksonville took an early 7-0 lead and every time the Colts would seem to get something going, Jacksonville’s offense would respond. Indy finally secured a lead with 12:47 left in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars promptly responded with an 18 play drive that took 10:03 off the clock and capped it with a touchdown. With 2:44 remaining, it looked like it might hold.

*Lee Corse voice* Not so fast, my friend!

Matt Ryan started cooking and found emerging rookie Alec Pierce for this huge score under pressure with 17 seconds left.

Down in the Big Easy, the Bengals found themselves in a shootout with the Saints, a week removed from New Orleans’ wild win over the Seahawks. Much like Colts-Jaguars, the underdog Saints took an early lead, but it was one they held for almost the entire game.

Almost.

Those were huge gets for this parlay, but picking five of the six betting upsets on Sunday was quite impressive. And yet, the craziest part is most of the games were never too far in doubt. The Jets, Falcons, and Patriots, were never all that in doubt, and even the Bucs two-point was one they maintained relative control over most of the day.

The biggest work came from the Giants. Baltimore led most of the day and took a ten-point lead with 12:54 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Giants responded with a 12-play touchdown drive and then made a critical pick of Lamar Jackson to set up a Saquon Barkley touchdown run with 1:43 remaining. Lamar Jackson fumbled on the next drive and the Giants had their biggest statement win of the young season.

The NFL has a few really good teams and then is loaded with a lot of average teams. This bettor turned $10 bet into $47,673.02 betting on that fact.

