NFL, Amazon announce Black Friday football game for 2023

Are you the type of person that hates Black Friday shopping in person? Well, good news for everyone that wants to stay home as the NFL and Amazon announced a Black Friday football game that will begin in 2023, per Tom Pelissero. Teams have obviously not been determined, but kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Black Friday. Right as those Thanksgiving leftovers settle, you will be able to nap during yet another football game.

The NFL is ramping up its special games during the season. The 2022 season will feature the most international games we have seen since 2019 and sees the debut of a game in Germany. The NFL continues to partner with various outlets to expand its broadcast, including multiple streams for Thursday Night and Monday Night Football. This newly announced game will give the NFL yet another spotlight during the week as they will likely only compete with NHL or NBA games that day.