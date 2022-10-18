 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jim Irsay on Dan Snyder: Commanders owner should be removed

Colts owner comments on growing tensions that Snyder should be forced to sell the Washington franchise. Irsay also believes a vote could take place.

By grace.mcdermott Updated
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field before the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took the harshest stance yet against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. The NFL owners generally close ranks, but Snyder’s recent behavior prompted Irsay to tell the press that he “believe[s] there is merit to removing [Snyder] as owner.”

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Irsay thinks that there could “potentially be” 24 votes to remove him, the magic number of owners who would have to agree to remove Snyder from the NFL entirely.

NFL owners met in New York on Tuesday with Tanya Snyder, Dan Snyder’s wife, representing the Commanders’ organization.

Snyder’s sins are manifold — a Congressional hearing this year saw former employees testify about a sexist and abusive culture within the Commanders organization, overseen by the ever-involved Snyder. Allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, bullying, misappropriation of team funds — the list goes on.

Rather than testify in front of Congress over the summer, Snyder took his yacht to France. He recently claimed to close acquaintances that he had gathered enough information on fellow owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to “blow [them] up” if he were ever to be removed, making him confident that he’s sticking around for the long haul.

(We also got this incredible series of quotes from that ESPN article — Snyder: “The NFL is a mafia. All the owners hate each other.” Veteran owner: “That’s not true. All the owners hate Dan.”)

More From DraftKings Nation