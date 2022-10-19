 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Davante Adams misdemeanor assault case will fall under NFL personal conduct policy after legal process plays out

The Raiders wide receiver could eventually face league discipline.

By David Fucillo
Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs out during introductions against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Houston Texans in Week 7 and look to get on track coming out of their bye week. The Raiders will have wide receiver Davante Adams in the lineup in spite of his misdemeanor assault charge in Kansas City.

Adams was charged in Kansas City Municipal Court last week after pushing a cameraman to the ground following the Raiders Week 5 loss to the Chiefs. Adams apologized for shoving the person but also noted the circumstances.

“Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy — I seen some guy running off the field, and he ran or jumped in front of me, coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said.

Due to this now being a criminal matter, Adams could face some kind of discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. However, any discipline will not happen until the legal process concludes.

