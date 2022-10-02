Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 4?

The NFL closes out its Sunday slate of Week 4 games with a rather huge Sunday Night Football matchup. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. The game will air on NBC with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

There was discussion around potentially moving the game to Minneapolis due to Hurricane Ian. After making landfall, the hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm. Tampa authorities informed the NFL they had enough available resources to handle the game, and so SNF is on in Tampa.

The Bucs and Chiefs are both 2-1 and looking like their respective division favorites. However, both teams are coming off a Week 3 loss. The Chiefs went into Indianapolis and were stunned in the closing seconds by a struggling Colts squad. The Bucs hosted the Packers and could never get fully on track. They had a chance to tie the game late on a two-point conversion attempt, but came up short.

The Bucs are one-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 45. The Chiefs are -115 moneyline favorites while the Bucs are -105 on the moneyline. Notably, the Chiefs opened as 2.5-point favorites last Sunday night, but the betting and weather reports have moved the line considerably since.