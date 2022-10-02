Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 4, what it means for fantasy football, betting

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are going to cause some trouble in the east and northeast, especially in Philadelphia, Baltimore and New Jersey. There are some pretty big games happening in those spots, so they are worth keeping an eye on to be sure. There are also a bunch of games in domes and in great weather, so if you need to switch out of a player, you should be able to find one in a good weather environment.

In the Week 4 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph will make it difficult to throw the ball at times. Chance of precipitation is 80%, so if the predicted gusts hit, that’s a recipe for some sloppy football and will hurt passing and kicking. Temps will be in the mid-50s and dreary.

Baltimore has northeast wind at 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph and rain chances around 100%. The temperature will be around 60 degrees. The gusts will of course be the problem for passing and kicking. It will be tough to sit the studs on these teams and I don’t think you can. Pregame reports at the stadium will be crucial for the non-studs though. These three northeast games will be early, so you should be able to have a good idea of just how bad the weather is before setting your lineup.

MetLife will also have northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, but rain chances are slightly lower at 60%. Of the three northeast, hurricane Ian remnant games, this one has the best chance of avoiding the worst of things, but it could still be bad.

Better weather games

It won’t be cool, with temperatures in the mid-80s, but no precipitation, lower than usual humidity and winds around 5mph make this game a great one for fantasy players.

Pittsburgh will miss the rain and temperatures will be in the low 60s. Wind will be from 5-10 mph. No problems here for Zach Wilson’s first game of the season.

We’ll have nice weather at Bank of America Stadium. No rain, temperatures in the mid-60s and wind around 10 mph.

Perfect football in Green Bay, as temperatures will be in the low 60s, wind will be light at around 5 mph and no rain in sight.

Couldn’t ask for much better weather for this Sunday Night Football matchup between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in Tampa. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, no rain and barely any wind to speak of.

San Francisco will be partly cloudy, with temperatures around 60 degrees on Monday night. West wind will be the problem at 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. At this point it should be okay, but is worth checking up on as we get closer to game time.

Home sweet dome

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys