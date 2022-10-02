Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 4, what it means for fantasy football, betting

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are going to cause some trouble in the east and northeast, especially in Philadelphia, Baltimore and New Jersey. There are some pretty big games happening in those spots, so they are worth keeping an eye on to be sure. There are also a bunch of games in domes and in great weather, so if you need to switch out of a player, you should be able to find one in a good weather environment.
In the Week 4 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.
Worst weather games
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph will make it difficult to throw the ball at times. Chance of precipitation is 80%, so if the predicted gusts hit, that’s a recipe for some sloppy football and will hurt passing and kicking. Temps will be in the mid-50s and dreary.
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore has northeast wind at 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph and rain chances around 100%. The temperature will be around 60 degrees. The gusts will of course be the problem for passing and kicking. It will be tough to sit the studs on these teams and I don’t think you can. Pregame reports at the stadium will be crucial for the non-studs though. These three northeast games will be early, so you should be able to have a good idea of just how bad the weather is before setting your lineup.
Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants
MetLife will also have northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, but rain chances are slightly lower at 60%. Of the three northeast, hurricane Ian remnant games, this one has the best chance of avoiding the worst of things, but it could still be bad.
Better weather games
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans
It won’t be cool, with temperatures in the mid-80s, but no precipitation, lower than usual humidity and winds around 5mph make this game a great one for fantasy players.
New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh will miss the rain and temperatures will be in the low 60s. Wind will be from 5-10 mph. No problems here for Zach Wilson’s first game of the season.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers
We’ll have nice weather at Bank of America Stadium. No rain, temperatures in the mid-60s and wind around 10 mph.
New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers
Perfect football in Green Bay, as temperatures will be in the low 60s, wind will be light at around 5 mph and no rain in sight.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Couldn’t ask for much better weather for this Sunday Night Football matchup between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in Tampa. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, no rain and barely any wind to speak of.
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco will be partly cloudy, with temperatures around 60 degrees on Monday night. West wind will be the problem at 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. At this point it should be okay, but is worth checking up on as we get closer to game time.