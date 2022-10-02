Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 4

The NFL is working is way through Week and we’re fast approaching the close of the first quarter of the season. It’s no longer a simple four-week quarter, but we’re close enough for thinking through the season.
As the NFL moves into its later games in the week, we’re taking a look at through the standings across each division. Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after four weeks of football. We’ll update with the remaining results as the NFL moves toward Week 5.
AFC East
The Dolphins opened the week losing to the Bengals and also losing QB Tua Tagovailoa to a head injury. His status is uncertain moving forward. The Bills got a huge road win, beating the Ravens on a last second field goal. The Jets beat the Steelers to improve to 2-0 on the road for the first time since 2015.
- Miami Dolphins, 3-1
- Buffalo Bills, 3-1
- New York Jets, 2-2
- New England Patriots, 1-2
AFC North
The Bengals won their second straight, beating the Dolphins on Thursday. The Browns came up short in Atlanta. The Ravens lost to the Bills on a last second field goal. The Steelers lost to the Jets at home, but more notably, Mitch Trubisky was benched and Kenny Pickett got serious playing time.
- Baltimore Ravens, 2-2
- Cleveland Browns, 2-2
- Cincinnati Bengals, 2-2
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-3
AFC South
The Titans nearly blew a double digit lead against the Colts, but held on to get a huge road win. The Jaguars lost a tough one to the Eagles, blowing a 14-0 lead. The Texans lost again, although they gave the Chargers some trouble.
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-2
- Tennessee Titans, 2-2
- Indianapolis Colts, 1-2-1
- Houston Texans, 0-3-1
AFC West
The Chargers handled their business and beat the Chargers.
- Kansas City Chiefs, 2-1
- Denver Broncos, 2-1
- Los Angeles Chargers, 2-2
- Las Vegas Raiders, 0-3
NFC East
The Eagles came back from a 14-0 deficit to edge out a surging Jaguars squad. The Giants lost QBs Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor to injury, but still managed to hold off Chicago. The Cowboys beat the Commanders in a game where Washington never really threatened them.
- Philadelphia Eagles, 4-0
- Dallas Cowboys, 3-1
- New York Giants, 3-1
- Washington Commanders, 1-2
NFC North
The Vikings edged out the Saints Sunday morning in London to guarantee first place for one more week. The Lions lost a wild one 48-45 to the Seahawks.
- Minnesota Vikings, 3-1
- Green Bay Packers, 2-1
- Chicago Bears, 2-2
- Detroit Lions, 1-3
NFC South
The Saints lost Sunday morning in London in the closing seconds, unable to convert a game-tying 61-yard field goal as time expired. The Falcons picked off Jacoby Brissett late to secure a win over the Browns.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2-1
- Atlanta Falcons, 2-2
- Carolina Panthers, 1-2
- New Orleans Saints, 1-3
NFC West
Geno Smith and the Seahawks impressed in a 48-45 shootout win over the Lions.
- Los Angeles Rams, 2-1
- Seattle Seahawks, 2-2
- San Francisco 49ers, 1-2
- Arizona Cardinals, 1-2