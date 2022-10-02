Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 4

The NFL is working is way through Week and we’re fast approaching the close of the first quarter of the season. It’s no longer a simple four-week quarter, but we’re close enough for thinking through the season.

As the NFL moves into its later games in the week, we’re taking a look at through the standings across each division. Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after four weeks of football. We’ll update with the remaining results as the NFL moves toward Week 5.

AFC East

The Dolphins opened the week losing to the Bengals and also losing QB Tua Tagovailoa to a head injury. His status is uncertain moving forward. The Bills got a huge road win, beating the Ravens on a last second field goal. The Jets beat the Steelers to improve to 2-0 on the road for the first time since 2015.

AFC North

The Bengals won their second straight, beating the Dolphins on Thursday. The Browns came up short in Atlanta. The Ravens lost to the Bills on a last second field goal. The Steelers lost to the Jets at home, but more notably, Mitch Trubisky was benched and Kenny Pickett got serious playing time.

AFC South

The Titans nearly blew a double digit lead against the Colts, but held on to get a huge road win. The Jaguars lost a tough one to the Eagles, blowing a 14-0 lead. The Texans lost again, although they gave the Chargers some trouble.

AFC West

The Chargers handled their business and beat the Chargers.

NFC East

The Eagles came back from a 14-0 deficit to edge out a surging Jaguars squad. The Giants lost QBs Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor to injury, but still managed to hold off Chicago. The Cowboys beat the Commanders in a game where Washington never really threatened them.

NFC North

The Vikings edged out the Saints Sunday morning in London to guarantee first place for one more week. The Lions lost a wild one 48-45 to the Seahawks.

NFC South

The Saints lost Sunday morning in London in the closing seconds, unable to convert a game-tying 61-yard field goal as time expired. The Falcons picked off Jacoby Brissett late to secure a win over the Browns.

NFC West

Geno Smith and the Seahawks impressed in a 48-45 shootout win over the Lions.