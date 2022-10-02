How to watch, live stream, start time for Browns vs. Falcons in Week 4

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Browns have a long week after facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. Cleveland’s offense had mostly its way on TNF vs. the Steelers, winning 29-17 to improve to 2-0. QB Jacoby Brissett threw for 220 yards and two TDs. WR Amari Cooper had seven catches for 101 yards and a TD, his best game as a Brown. The Browns clamped down on defense in the second half, holding the Steelers to just a FG.

The Falcons shook off a pair of tough losses to pick up their first win of the 2022 season in Week 3 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Atlanta was trailed 23-20 late in the fourth quarter before Marcus Mariota hit rookie WR Drake London for the go-ahead TD. Cordarrelle Patterson made the Seahawks pay on the ground, running for 141 yards on 17 carries with a TD.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don't have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can CBS will be broadcasting Sunday's NFL game.

Browns vs. Falcons

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.