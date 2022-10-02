How to watch, live stream, start time for Bills vs. Ravens in Week 4

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

After scoring 72 points over the first two games of the season to improve to 2-0, the Bills struggled on offense in Week 3. The Miami Dolphins were able to limit Buffalo to 19 points in a 21-19 win. QB Josh Allen threw the ball 63 times, completing 42 passes for 400 yards and two TDs in the loss. He also ran for 47 yards. Allen is becoming the entire offense and the Bills have somewhat abandoned the run game — at least using RBs. You would think a team that went for over 500 yards on offense would be able to muster more than 17 points, but it’s 2022.

The Ravens were able to shake off a tough loss to the Dolphins with a 37-26 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3. Lamar Jackson had a huge game throwing for four TDs and adding another on the ground, rushing for 107 yards. Jackson is making an early case for MVP and this matchup with Allen could have big implications in the MVP race moving forward.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.