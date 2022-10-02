How to watch, live stream, start time for Chargers vs. Texans in Week 4

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Chargers were embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Yes, the Jaguars. QB Justin Herbert played through pain, throwing for 297 yards, a TD and an INT in the 38-10 loss. Los Angeles wasn’t able to get anything going on the ground against Jacksonville, rushing for 26 yards on 12 carries as a team. We’ll see if the Chargers opt to rest Herbert rather than force him to play through the ribs injury.

The Texans remain winless on the season after falling to the Chicago Bears 23-20 in Week 3. Houston got torched by backup RB Khalil Herbert, who went for 157 yards and two TDs on the ground. The Texans have’t had many bright spots so far this season but rookie RB Dameon Pierce finally had a good game, rushing for 80 yards and a TD.

Chargers vs. Texans

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.