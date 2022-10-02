How to watch, live stream, start time for Jaguars vs. Eagles in Week 4

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

There’s a ton of narrative surrounding this game. Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will make his return to Philly. Pederson helped the franchise win its first and only Super Bowl back in 2017 over the New England Patriots. He’s now the head coach for the Jaguars, who are off to a surprising 2-1 start.

The Jags have picked up back-to-back impressive wins over the Colts and Chargers the past two weeks. This after losing to the Commanders in the season opener. Trevor Lawrence had a flawless performance against the Chargers, throwing for 262 yards and three TDs.

The Eagles are one of two teams still undefeated this season. Philly has pulled off two dominant wins, allowing just 15 points total the past two weeks. The Eagles have a legit QB and MVP candidate. Hurts threw for 340 yards and three TDs in the win over Washington in Week 3. He’s accounted for seven TDs total this season and has 167 rushing yards.

Jaguars vs. Eagles

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.