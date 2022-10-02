How to watch, live stream, start time for Jets vs. Steelers in Week 4

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Jets dropped their game in Week 3 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals 27-12 on Sunday. New York could get QB Zach Wilson back in the mix soon coming off knee surgery. QB Joe Flacco has done an OK job filling in all things considered. He did not look strong vs. the Bengals, throwing two INTs with a 15.5 QBR. TE Tyler Conklin continues to get plenty of looks from Flacco, catching eight passes for 84 yards on Sunday. Whether or not he benefits from Wilson’s return is up for debate.

The Steelers are coming off a long week after losing a second straight game to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Pittsburgh may not have a choice but to turn to another QB with the struggles of Mitch Trubisky. He has thrown for 569 yards, two TDs and one INT with a 77.7 passer rating through three starts this season. That isn’t cutting it. Might we see Mason Rudolph or Kenny Pickett if Trubisky struggles against the Jets? Perhaps.

Jets vs. Steelers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a Direct TV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.