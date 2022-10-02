How to watch, live stream, start time for Patriots vs. Packers in Week 4

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Patriots got some bad news on QB Mac Jones, who sustained a pretty bad high-ankle sprain in Week 3’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jones has been ruled out for Week 4 vs. the Packers, so the team will turn to veteran Brian Hoyer under center. That could mean New England leans heavily on the run game with Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris. The two combined for over 100 yards rushing and two TDs in the loss to Baltimore.

The Packers pulled off an ugly win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Week 3. It took a huge stop on a two-point conversion at the end of the game to avoid going to OT in a 14-12 win. Green Bay’s defense has played well over the past two weeks, allowing a total of 22 points. The issue is on offense, where the team ranks 12th in yards but 27th in points per game (16.0).

Patriots vs. Packers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.