How to watch, live stream, start time for Broncos vs. Raiders in Week 4

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Broncos have won two in a row since that fateful Monday Night game to start the season. Denver has barely gotten by the past two games, but a win is a win. The Broncos snuck past the 49ers in Week 3 with an 11-10 victory. Not something we see every day. Russell Wilson is off to a slow start with Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. The QB has 743 passing yards with just two TDs and a 83.2 passer rating in three games.

The Raiders fell to 0-3 on the season in what was supposed to be a breakout season in a tough AFC West division. So far Las Vegas, Denver and Los Angeles haven’t really lived up to the hype. Even the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t playing all that well lately. The Raiders lost to the Tennessee Titans 24-22 on the road. The margin of loss for Las Vegas hasn’t been higher than a TD all season. You can take that as a negative or a positive.

Broncos vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.