How to watch, live stream, start time for Cardinals vs. Panthers in Week 4

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The Cardinals haven’t had a great start to the season at 1-2 after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 20-12. The offense has been the issue, which is even more concerning. Arizona was unable to score a TD last week, though Marquise Brown racked up 140 yards on 14 receptions. The run game has been pretty lackluster, split between James Conner, Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams.

The Panthers bounced back after dropping the first two games of 2022. Carolina was able to hold off the Saints in Week 3 thanks to solid defensive play. The Panthers forced QB Jameis Winston into two INTs and were able to bend-not-break in the passing game. The run defense held Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram mostly in check.

Cardinals vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.