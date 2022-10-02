How to watch, live stream, start time for Commanders vs. Cowboys in Week 4

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The Commanders dropped their second straight game in Week 3 with a loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles. It was a very rough day for QB Carson Wentz, who was sacked nine times (Rooney voice). Yes, nine times. The run game was shut down and Washington was almost shutout had it not been for eight points in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys improved to 2-1 with a second straight victory on Monday Night Football vs. the New York Giants in Week 3. Dallas was working without QB Dak Prescott for the second straight game. Cooper Rush filled in nicely again with 215 yards and a TD. The 1-2 punch of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combined for 178 yards and two TDs in the victory.

Commanders vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.