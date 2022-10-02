How to watch, live stream, start time for Seahawks vs. Lions in Week 4

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit.

The Seahawks lost a second consecutive game on Sunday in Week 3, falling to the Atlanta Falcons 27-23. The Seahawks will need to figure out the run game in order to get some consistency on offense. Rashaad Penny had 66 yards on 14 carries. Rookie RB Ken Walker made his NFL debut with 19 yards on three carries and three catches for 14 yards. QB Geno Smith threw for over 300 yards with a pair of TDs. Ultimately, the defense wasn’t able to hold on late against Atlanta.

The Lions have been one of the more polarizing teams since before the season began. With Hard Knocks, we got an inside view of what type of team Dan Campbell was building. If nothing else, the Lions have been super competitive this season. Detroit fell to 1-2 on the year but came close to upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in a 28-24 loss. Jamaal Williams stepped up with D’Andre Swift banged up, gaining over 100 all-purpose yards with two TDs.

Seahawks vs. Lions

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.