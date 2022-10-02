How to watch, live stream, start time for Titans vs. Colts in Week 4

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Titans got in the win column in Week 3 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. It wasn’t without forcing most of their fans into cardiac arrest. Tennessee was up 24-10 at halftime and went cold on offense in the second half. The Raiders nearly came back but Tennessee was able to get a big stop on a two-point conversion to seal the victory.

The Colts surprised everyone after starting the season 0-1-1, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17. Indianapolis did a good job limiting the Chiefs’ run game, which finished with 58 yards on 23 carries; 26 of those yards were from QB Patrick Mahomes. QB Matt Ryan had a bit of a bounce-back game with 222 yards and two TDs.

Titans vs. Colts

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.