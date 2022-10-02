How to watch, live stream, start time for Bears vs. Giants in Week 4

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Chicago Bears and New York Giants. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Da Bears are off to a hot start this season at 2-1. They were able to walk it off on a Cairo Santos FG to win 23-20 over the Houston Texans on Sunday in Week 3. QB Justin Fields struggled with two INTs, but the run game was on point. Backup RB Khalil Herbert had his best game in the NFL with 157 yards and two TDs. David Montgomery only had three carries and got injured during the win.

The Giants failed to go 3-0 to start the season with a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 3. The good news is the Giants are competitive for the first time in what seems like a while. The bad news is their wide receiving core can’t stay healthy. Kenny Golladay wants out and has been ineffective in the system. Sterling Shepard tore his ACL against the Cowboys. Kadarius Toney can’t get on the field. Wandale Robinson isn’t ready to contribute. If Saquon Barkley carries too much of the load you risk re-injury.

Bears vs. Giants

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.