Chiefs vs. Bucs: How to watch Week 4 Sunday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, though the location of the game may be subject to change.

First off, Hurricane Ian is hitting Florida and the Southeast, so there has been talk of this game being moved from Tampa Bay to Miami, where the Dolphins play. The worst of it for Florida is expected in the middle of the week, though the aftermath and safety of players/fans will likely be the big issue for this game.

The Bucs are coming off a tough loss at home to the Packers last Sunday. Tampa Bay was almost able to force OT but failed on a two-point conversion to end the game. The Bucs’ schedule doesn’t have many holes as the team has to face the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in primetime. Tampa Bay will need to get some receivers healthy to get the offense going, though the return of Mike Evans from suspension should help.

Kansas City dropped a confusing game to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. The Chiefs’ run game could become a storyline/problem as the season progresses. Kansas City only got 32 yards from its backs in Week 3. Clyde Edwards-Helaire somehow finished with a rushing line of seven carries for no yards and a TD. The Chiefs’ offense will have a tough task getting anything going against Tampa Bay’s defense.

Chiefs vs. Bucs

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -120, Bucs +100

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.