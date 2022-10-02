Start time, how to watch Browns vs. Falcons in NFL Week 4

The Cleveland Browns (2-1) travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons (1-2) on Sunday in Week 4. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. CBS will be streaming broadcasting this week’s matchup.

Through three games, the Browns are sitting in a good spot. While they have a loss, they are winning football games which is a bit surprising. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have carried the offense so far. Chubb has 62 carries for 341 yards and four touchdowns, while Hunt has 36 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown.

It was expected that the Falcons would be in a rebuild this season, but they have played better than many expected. A big issue with their offense has been getting their tight end Kyle Pitts involved who they drafted in the first round in last years draft. He’s a playmaker and can really help this offense.

Browns vs. Falcons: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Browns are set as 1.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -120 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Falcons sit at +100, while the total score is set at 49.5.