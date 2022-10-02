Start time, how to watch Bills vs. Ravens in NFL Week 4

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Week 4 at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Bills are coming off a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. You may be surprised while looking at the box score. Buffalo was able to manage over 500 yards of total offense in the game despite scoring just two TDs. QB Josh Allen fumbled the ball three times, one which went back to the Phins. Allen also threw to 11 different receivers in the game to try and frustrate fantasy managers as much as humanly possible.

The Ravens pulled off a big win over the New England Patriots in Week 3. So far things are going well for QB Lamar Jackson, who opted not to sign a contract extension and enter the 2022 season banking on himself. Jackson has accounted for nearly 1,000 total yards over three games (749 passing, 243 rushing) with 12 total TDs.

Bills vs. Ravens: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Bills are favored at -3 on the spread on the road. The Ravens are +125 on the moneyline while Buffalo is -145 on DraftKings Sportsbook.