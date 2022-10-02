Start time, how to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 4

The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys kick off their rivalry in 2022 with a matchup in Week 4. The game will begin at 1 p.m ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Commanders have dropped two straight games after winning their season opener. This will be the second straight NFC East matchup for Washington, which fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. The Commanders are dealing with plenty of injuries on the offensive line, which could cause issues against a tough Dallas defense.

The Cowboys also had a matchup with an NFC East opponent in Week 3, defeating the New York Giants 23-16 at MetLife Stadium. Dallas will continue to operate with Cooper Rush under center while Dak Prescott is out. So far, Rush is 2-0 as a starter, throwing for 171.3 yards per game over three appearances in 2022.

Commanders vs. Cowboys: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Dallas is favored on the spread at -3 at home. The Commanders are +140 on the moneyline while the Cowboys are at -165.