Start time, how to watch Seahawks vs. Lions in NFL Week 4

The Seattle Seahawks will head to Motown to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Seahawks have lost two games in a row after their upset of the Denver Broncos to open the season on Monday night. QB Geno Smith has played about as well as you can expect after taking over for Russell Wilson, who was dealt to Denver. The Seahawks lost to the Atlanta Falcons 27-23 in Week 3 but almost pulled off the win on the road. The defense has had issues over the past two weeks with S Jamal Adams out for the season.

The Lions have been exciting to watch over the first three weeks of the season. Detroit is 1-2, but have been in it for each contest, losing to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 28-24. This week may be difficult with a bunch of key offensive players dealing with injuries. D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and T.J. Hockenson could be among those questionable to play on Sunday.

Seahawks vs. Lions: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Lions are favored on the spread at -4.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Detriot is also favored at -205 on the moneyline while Seattle is at +175.