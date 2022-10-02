Start time, how to watch Chargers vs. Texans in NFL Week 4

The Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans face off in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

The Chargers have had a rough start to season after being a trendy Super Bowl pick heading into 2022. Justin Herbert is hurt. Keenan Allen is banged up. The defense just lost star pass rusher Joey Bosa for the rest of the season. Things are #notgood for the Chargers. You would think this is a cupcake matchup against the Texans, but that may not be the case.

The Texans remain winless in 2022 and that is sort of how everyone thought their season would start. Houston has lost two straight since tying the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The defense has been a bright spot through three games. Houston has generated 10 sacks and four INTs over three weeks. Jerry Hughes leads the team in sacks with four. If the offense can start to generate something in the pass game, that would be ideal. Davis Mills has a 77.7 passer rating this season.

Chargers vs. Texans: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Chargers are -5.5 on the spread over the Texans on DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles is -225 on the moneyline while Houston is +190.