Start time, how to watch Titans vs. Colts in NFL Week 4

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts face off in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts face off in an AFC South matchup in Week 4 on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Titans are coming off a narrow win over the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22 in Week 3. Had it not been for a stop on a two-point conversion, things could have been different for Tennessee, which is 1-2 on the season. Derrick Henry is starting to get it going, coming off 143 total yards with a TD and five catches against the Raiders. With no A.J. Brown in town, the passing game has taken a hit. Henry will need to continue to step up and be more of a factor catching the ball.

The Colts pulled off a surprising win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. It’s surprising considering the team was shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars a week prior. The Colts were able to limit Patrick Mahomes to 262 yards and a 78.5 passer rating. Indy forced just one sack, but had five QB hits and made things uncomfortable for Mahomes all game. That will be key against the Titans; getting to Ryan Tannehill.

Titans vs. Colts: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2
Game time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

The Colts are favored -3 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. Indy is -165 on the moneyline while the Titans are +140.

