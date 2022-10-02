Start time, how to watch Titans vs. Colts in NFL Week 4

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts face off in an AFC South matchup in Week 4 on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Titans are coming off a narrow win over the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22 in Week 3. Had it not been for a stop on a two-point conversion, things could have been different for Tennessee, which is 1-2 on the season. Derrick Henry is starting to get it going, coming off 143 total yards with a TD and five catches against the Raiders. With no A.J. Brown in town, the passing game has taken a hit. Henry will need to continue to step up and be more of a factor catching the ball.

The Colts pulled off a surprising win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. It’s surprising considering the team was shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars a week prior. The Colts were able to limit Patrick Mahomes to 262 yards and a 78.5 passer rating. Indy forced just one sack, but had five QB hits and made things uncomfortable for Mahomes all game. That will be key against the Titans; getting to Ryan Tannehill.

Titans vs. Colts: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Colts are favored -3 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. Indy is -165 on the moneyline while the Titans are +140.