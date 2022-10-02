Start time, how to watch Bears vs. Giants in NFL Week 4

The Chicago Bears head to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The Bears have gotten off to a fine start at 2-1, coming off a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans in Week 3. QB Justin Fields and the offense hasn’t been moving the ball all that well and it will be important in a key road game against an NFC opponent. Fields isn’t even averaging over 100 passing yards per game. David Montgomery is banged up but that could be for the best if it means Khalil Herbert gets more touches. He had over 160 total yards and two TDs in Week 3 vs. Houston.

The Giants had a shot at improving to 3-0 on the season but were unable to get by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 3. The Giants will be hard-pressed for receivers in Week 4 vs. the Bears. Sterling Shepard is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3. Kadarius Toney is injured. Kenny Golladay is dust and could be traded. Rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson is also hurt and hasn’t showed enough to get snaps. So that has left very little for Daniel Jones to work with at WR.

Bears vs. Giants: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Giants are favored at -3 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. New York is -170 on the moneyline while Chicago is +145.