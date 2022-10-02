Start time, how to watch Jaguars vs. Eagles in NFL Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Jaguars, as everyone expected, are leading the AFC South through three weeks. The Jags followed up a shutout win over the Indianapolis Colts with a dominant 38-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Jags will face a tough test in the Eagles, where head coach Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl back in 2017.

The Eagles will try and remain undefeated going up against a tough Jags defense at home. Jalen Hurts is an early frontrunner for NFL MVP, accounting for over 1,000 total yards and seven TDs through three games. The Eagles may have the most balanced team in the NFL, allowing a total of 15 points over the past two weeks while ranking 5th in points per game at 28.7.

Jaguars vs. Eagles: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Eagles are -6.5 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. Philly is -265 on the moneyline while Jacksonville is +225.